Beats Powerbeats3 | $80 | Daily Steals | Promo code KINJABEATS

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip—the same one that makes AirPods so great—making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods.

Today on Daily Steals, you can grab a brand new pair (in bulk packaging, but who cares) for $80, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code KINJABEATS at checkout.