These Bamboo Toothbrushes Are $5 And Totally Biodegradable

Bamboo Toothbrush Set | $5 | Amazon | Promo code 50GEL4ZP
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Dental hygiene is super important! With these $5 bamboo toothbrushes (with the promo code 50GEL4ZP), you can combat plaque and bad breath while also saving the environment. The pack of eight are entirely biodegradable because the handles are actually made of bamboo. The bristles themselves are medium, so they aren’t too hard, but can actually get into corners and clean your teeth as needed. Do your part for the planet and grab a pack, because they’ll be gone in a flash. Just don’t forget to use the promo code at checkout.

