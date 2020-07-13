These Are the Best Deals From Newegg's FantasTech Sale

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Finding the right gear, whether it’s headphones, a new computer, a fresh set of keys, or even just some more hard drive space, there’s a lot to consider. Between finding the right specs and price point, it isn’t always easy to whittle your options down to the right one. Luckily, a good deal can help you out. Right now, Newegg’s FantasTech sale is offering up hard drives, monitors, headphones, and even a few vacuum cleaners, at some pretty steep discounts.



If you need a good pair of wireless headphones that won’t slack on the sound quality, Sennheiser’s Momentum Free Special Edition earbuds are down from $200 to just $90 right now. In addition to great sound quality, they’ve got a couple of easy ways to pair with multiple devices and promise up to six hours of use on a single charge.

You could also grab KEF’s Porsche Design Motion One earbuds, which are down from $250 to just $60. They’re rain and sweatproof, so they’ll make a solid companion on your morning jogs, and with up to ten hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about keeping a charge.

If your computer’s running a little low on storage, an external hard drive is a good way to offload some media you might not need clogging up your main drive, but still want easily accessible. Western Digital’s got a 4 TB drive on sale right now for $100. It’s not a solid-state drive, so you won’t be getting the fastest speeds, but it’ll work fine for storing pictures and music.

Summer’s upon us, and many of us aren’t fortunate enough to have a nice AC in our apartments, leaving us in for a bummer of a summer. A good tower fan won’t totally replace an air conditioner, but they can come pretty close. Dyson’s TP04 pure cool purifying connected tower fan, while still pricey at a discounted $390, will keep you plenty cool. Dyson also has a V7 Origin cordless vacuum on sale for $200, down from $320, in case your floors are in need of a little love.

