Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
These Apple Deals Will Skim a Few Bucks off Your Checkout Price

Photo: Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo
If you’re trying to squeeze in a last minute gift for that special techie in your life, a new MacBook or Apple Watch will surely do the trick. Right now, you can get Apple’s speedy new M1 MacBook Pro, which is one of the first Apple laptops to use the company’s ARM processor. That snappy new chip will give you faster speeds and wildly impressive battery life (my M1 Air can last over a day on a full charge), 256GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. Typically, it’d cost you $1,300, but right now it’s $60 off on Amazon.

If you’re looking for something a bit less pricey but still packed with cool specs, Apple’s Watch Series 6 will do perfectly fine. It’s down to $340 right now for the 40mm GPS model, which is honestly all most people need. For your money you’ll get all the health and heart tracking features you’re used to with an Apple Watch, plus additional blood oxygen tracking.

