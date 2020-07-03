These Antimicrobial Metal Keychains Are Designed to Handle What You Don’t Want To

Antimicrobial No-Touch Keychain Tools Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Antimicrobial No-Touch Keychain Tools | $10 | SideDeal



We are all trying to be more conscious of what we touch or don’t want to touch, washing our hands more, and using lots of hand sanitizer. Well, SideDeal wants to take it a step further with 80% off these no-touch keychain tools.

Advertisement

Now that you’ve mastered not touching your face these keychains can help you with not touching anything else. The antimicrobial metal kills bacteria to aid in keeping your hands cleaner. Just think of everything you have to touch: door hooks, keypads at checkouts, elevator buttons, and everything gross at the gas station. This handy little tool is now your savior. It’s small enough to have in your pocket so no excuse for not bringing it with you. It also works as a bottle opener which is a nice extra feature. Get this two-pack for just $10 and share one with a friend.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.