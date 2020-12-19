It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
These AirPods Case Covers Make Excellent Stocking Stuffers and Arrive by Christmas for Amazon Prime Users, $11 and Up

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Peach AirPods Cover | $12 | Amazon Boba Tea AirPods Cover | $11 | Amazon Fiji Water &amp; Gatorade Pair of AirPods Covers | $12 | Amazon GameBoy AirPods Cover | $13 | Amazon Ice Cream AirPods Pro Cover | $14 | Amazon Ice Cream AirPods Cover | $17 | Amazon Baby Yoda &amp; Appa Pair of AirPods Cases | $21 | Amazon
Peach AirPods Cover | $12 | Amazon
Boba Tea AirPods Cover | $11 | Amazon
Fiji Water & Gatorade Pair of AirPods Covers | $12 | Amazon
GameBoy AirPods Cover | $13 | Amazon
Ice Cream AirPods Pro Cover | $14 | Amazon
Ice Cream AirPods Cover | $17 | Amazon
Baby Yoda & Appa Pair of AirPods Cases | $21 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Looking for some stocking stuffers that will arrive in time for Christmas? You can grab these delicious looking ice cream, boba tea, and peach AirPods covers and get them by Christmas if you order by Saturday as a Prime Member for as low as $11. The ice cream case also comes in a variation that fits the AirPods Pro!

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV
You could also snag a Baby Yoda and Appa pair of Airpod Cases for just $21. I really like this little GameBoy-inspired case for $13.

If you have the AirPods Pro, these adorable Gatorade and Fiji water covers come in a 2-pack for just $13! These would make great gifts for friends who like to stay hydrated and keep their AirPod Pros on hand (or should I say in-ear?) at all times. This bright Sour Patch Kids case is also pretty fun!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

