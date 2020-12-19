These AirPods Case Covers Make Excellent Stocking Stuffers and Arrive by Christmas for Amazon Prime Users, $11 and Up



Peach AirPods Cover | $12 | Amazon

Boba Tea AirPods Cover | $11 | Amazon

Fiji Water & Gatorade Pair of AirPods Covers | $12 | Amazon

GameBoy AirPods Cover | $13 | Amazon

Ice Cream AirPods Pro Cover | $14 | Amazon

Ice Cream AirPods Cover | $17 | Amazon

Baby Yoda & Appa Pair of AirPods Cases | $18 | Amazon

Advertisement

Looking for some stocking stuffers that will arrive in time for Christmas? You can grab these delicious looking ice cream, boba tea, and peach AirPods covers and get them by Christmas if you order by Saturday as a Prime Member for as low as $11. The ice cream case also comes in a variation that fits the AirPods Pro!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You could also snag a Baby Yoda and Appa pair of Airpod Cases for just $21. I really like this little GameBoy-inspired case for $13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have the AirPods Pro, these adorable Gatorade and Fiji water covers come in a 2-pack for just $13! These would make great gifts for friends who like to stay hydrated and keep their AirPod Pros on hand (or should I say in-ear?) at all times. This bright Sour Patch Kids case is also pretty fun!