It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

These AA Batteries Recharge Over USB, And You Can Get Eight Of Them For $13

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.9K
2
Save
RAVPower 8-Pack AA Rechargeable Batteries With USB Charger | $13 | Amazon | Promo code KIAPZMIB
Photo: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

RAVPower 8-Pack AA Rechargeable Batteries With USB Charger | $13 | Amazon | Promo code KIAPZMIB

I long for the day that AA batteries are officially a thing of the past, but until then, rechargeables are the best we’re going to do. RAVPower just came out with its own line, and you can get eight of them and a charger for just $13 with promo code KIAPZMIB, which is a terrific price for rechargeables, even without an included charger.

Advertisement

About that charger...unlike other, similar chargers that plug straight into an AC outlet (and probably block a bunch of other outlets in the process), this one plugs into any 10W or higher USB charger with the included microUSB cable.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Monday's Best Deals: Instant Pot Smart, TRTL Travel Pillow, Halloween Candy, and More
Stop Hair From Clogging Your Drain With This $7 Stainless Steel Tub Shroom
Reorganize Your Entire Kitchen With This $30 YAMAZAKI Magnetic Rack

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts