You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need one of these countertop AeroGardens. These fully-integrated, soil-free indoor gardens can grow herbs, vegetables, and salad greens up to five times faster than regular soil. Normally priced at $130-$180, today’s price of $90 is the best we’ve ever seen on this particular model.



To start growing you simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, occasionally add nutrients, and the machine does the rest. This AeroGarden has accommodations for six plants and includes seed pods to get you started. So start growing your own garden, or gift to an aspiring green thumb. The deal’s available in four different metal finishes, including copper, which is obviously the one you should get.