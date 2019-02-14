Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m going to let you in on a little secret. McDonald’s coffee...it’s actually pretty good! It’s not Blue Bottle or anything, but it’s at least on par with Starbucks, and a whole lot cheaper. Now, you can make it at home for even less. These 30 oz. tins only cost $8.49 with Subscribe & Save, and an extra 10% coupon today brings them down to below $8. Just note that they’re add-on items, so you’ll have to buy them as part of a larger order.



30 ounces just happens to be the exact right amount for three batches of cold brew in my OXO brewer, so I’ll be picking up a tin.