Soundcore Liberty True-Wireless Headphones | $70 | Amazon

True wireless headphones feel like the future, but they’ve always come with a pretty big trade-off in battery life. The five hours of playtime (plus 24 hours of total battery with the charging case) that you get with Apple’s AirPods have basically been the high water mark in the space since they came out.



But Anker’s latest and greatest Soundcore Liberty earbuds up the ante with eight hours of continuous playtime without charging, plus an extra 100 (!!) hours when you include the charging case. Those are the best battery life figures we’ve ever seen in this space, and you can grab them for $70 today with promo code SDCHPLT8.

Beyond the battery life, the buds pack Bluetooth 5 for a stable connection, replaceable ear tips for better noise isolation and fit, and the ability to use your phone’s smart voice assistant on the fly.