Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Gerber’s 4.4 star-rated paraframe knife features a minimalist handle that keeps weight to a minimum, and a deal that keeps is price to a minimum. You’ll want one for yourself to open up all of your Black Friday purchases, but you should probably buy some extras as stocking stuffers.