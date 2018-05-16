Photo: Amazon

Update: This deal is back in stock, if you missed it earlier in the month.

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense SE wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $48 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJASE at checkout to save.

Advertisement

Note: We posted a deal on very similar headphones a few weeks ago for a few bucks less, but this model has a splashproof coating which the last deal lacked.