Obviously, these $38 Bluetooth headphones from TaoTronics don’t sound as great or block noise as well as a high end pair of Sony or Bose headphones. Obviously!



But...TaoTronics sent me a pair to try, and they’re pretty good! They sound fine, like any other relatively inexpensive pair of Bluetooth headphones, and the noise cancelation works better than I expected against constant noises like airplane engines and the like. They’d make a great gift for anyone that travels with any regularity, but just be sure to use promo code KINJAL40 to save $22 at checkout.