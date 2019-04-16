Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once the province of the biggest tech companies, affordable Amazon brands are now turning out true wireless earbuds with solid reviews, and you can grab this set from SoundPEATS for just $32 today with promo code 6Y7NPPC9.



Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable, long-range connection, these buds can run for about three hours on a charge, but the (admittedly fairly large) charging case can keep them running for an impressive 55 hours without being plugged in, making them great for long trips, or just for people who forget to plug things in at night.