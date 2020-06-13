It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
These $30 Garage Shelves Will Help You Organize and Make Room For Your Car Again

Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Is that garage unusable because of all the junk you threw in it? Some shelving might help make things a little more manageable (although eventually you’ll have to throw things away). Home Depot has some simple but durable plastic shelves for just $30. They’re nothing particularly fancy, but they’re helpful, durable, and easy to clean—three things I’d want in my imaginary garage. Get things organized and finally make room for your car again!

