These $18 Bug Zappers Won't Let Mosquitoes Ruin an Already Weird 2020 Summer

2-Pack: Solar Powered Bug Zapper | $18 | MorningSave

This year’s first few cases of West Nile just appeared so it’s definitely time to start thinking about ways to ward off bugs. Today you can get these two solar-powered bug zappers for 70% off their original price.

For just $18 grab two (or four) of these bug zappers to place around your yard and keep the critters at bay. These are a nice alternative to sprays or fumes especially if you have kids or pets. They have two different light modes and are powered by the solar panel place atop of each device. The auto sensor knows when to kick them on and off. Each is fifteen inches tall and easy to place in your backyard. And because it’s 2020 and mosquitos are carrying more diseases than ever so doing anything you can to keep them away from your barbeques, gardens, and sunbathing time is needed.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

