Joseph Joseph makes attractive kitchen items that always serve multiple purposes. Following in that tradition, I present this set of nesting plastic cutting boards with curved edges to guide your food to its destination.

Yes, the rounded sides trim down on the cutting surface area, but for quick food prep tasks, these could be convenient and will prevent you from spilling your freshly chopped ingredients all over your stove.

Today’s $17 price matches this set’s all-time-low, so if you’re in the market, grab them while they’re still around.