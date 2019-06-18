Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Concealers | $15 each | Ulta

Your skin would certainly benefit from this sale on Benefit Cosmetics line of Boi-ing concealers. Right now, four different formulas are available for just $15 each at Ulta. The Industrial Strength Concealer provides heavy-duty coverage, while the Brightening Concealer is well-equipped to disguise dullness or discoloration. Meanwhile, the Airbrush and Hydrating Concealers provide sheer coverage with an ultra blendable feel.

Advertisement

Best of all, they’re each meant to be applied with your fingers—perfect for lazy makeup doers like myself. I’ve been a fan of this line for years, and pretty much always have a pot of this stuff on my person, just in case a blemish arises.