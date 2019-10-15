These $13 USB String Lights Are Like Instant Holiday Cheer

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

TaoTronics 33' Multicolor String Lights | $13 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA012

String light season is coming in hot, and you can be prepared for whatever holiday you want to decorate for with this $13 strand from TaoTronics. The 33' metal light strand is powered by USB, features 100 LEDs, and includes a remote that lets you choose between four RGB colors and classic warm white, while also adjusting brightness and lighting modes.



Advertisement

Just use promo code KINJA012 at checkout to save.