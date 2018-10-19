Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

When you think of work gloves, you’re probably imagining thick leather gloves that protect you from blisters, but make you feel like you’re wearing mascot costume hands while you swing a hammer. But these Dex Fit gloves though are thin and form fitting, and yet still feature level 5 cut resistance, which can protect your skin from sharp blades.

