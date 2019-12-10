It's all consuming.
These $10 TaoTronics Earbuds Are a Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Ana Suarez
TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds | $10 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA070
Do you have a few stockings to stuff this Christmas? Do yourself a favor and get a pair of cheap, but still good, headphones to pop right into that giant red sock. These TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds are only $10 on Amazon when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJA070. These earbuds have a 120mAh battery that streams music wirelessly for up to 9 hours, with only 2 hours of charge.

