These $10 TaoTronics Earbuds Are a Perfect Stocking Stuffer

TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds

Photo : Amazon

TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds | $10 | Amazon | Clip coupon & use p romo code KINJA070

Do you have a few stockings to stuff this Christmas? Do yourself a favor and get a pair of cheap, but still good, headphones to pop right into that giant red sock. These TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds are only $10 on Amazon when you c lip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJA070. These earbuds have a 120mAh battery that streams music wirelessly for up to 9 hours, with only 2 hours of charge.