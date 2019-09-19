Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

40% Off Spatula-Palooza | ThermoWorks

We’ve all had a spatula melt on us. Maybe not right away, but slowly over time, they start to warp and look funky after prolonged exposure to heat. Thankfully, that won’t be an issue if you buy a new one during the 40% Off Spatula-Palooza Sale at ThermoWorks. During the limited-time sale, you can get ThermoWork’s high-temp silicone spatula for $6.

The spatulas are dishwasher safe and can withstand temperatures up to 600°F. ThermoWorks Spoonula, a smaller spatula that is shaped more like a spoon, is also 40% off during the sale.