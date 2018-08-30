Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Meat smoking is so hot right now (but not too hot!), and ThermoWorks dual-probe Smoke thermometer is a great accessory to monitor your barbecue’s progress.



It includes a base unit with a large screen to show you the two probes’ temperature, plus a wireless lanyard so you can leave the grill while still keeping an eye on your temperature. And of course, you can set a min/max temperature for each probe, and get an audible alarm if the smoker needs your attention.

Advertisement

The Smoke sells for $99, but ThermoWorks just put a limited number of open box units up for $76. That’s an extra $23 you can spend on brisket.