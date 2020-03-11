There's Still Time to Save on Select Mario Titles

Super Mario Maker 2 Image : Nintendo

Super Mario Maker 2 | $40 | Walmart

Mario Day — named so because if you type the ‘i’ and ‘o’ as numbers, it’s Mar10, which looks like shorthand for March 10th — may have passed, but Nintendo’s celebratory deals are still up through the end of the week. Retailers have been holding sales all week long, particularly on Mario-related Switch games.

At Walmart, three Mario titles are on sale for $40: Super Mario Party, Super Mario Maker 2, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, the last one actually getting an additional cut down to $35. Plus, there’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for $54 each.

At Amazon, you can get the same games on sale, as well as Yoshi’s Crafted World for $40. Even Mario’s friend (pet?) is getting in on the deals action. In less exciting (but still desirable) discounts, you can take 25% off Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Mario Tennis Aces, bringing their totals down to $47 each.

Finally, if you want a new controller but find the Pro Controller too expensive, you can grab this Super Mario Bros. 3 themed PowerA Wireless Controller for $35.

This sale will last all week, until March 14th. It’s Mario, so retailers probably won’t run out of stock... but better to be safe and grab the titles you want now than be sorry later, right?