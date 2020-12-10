There's Still Plenty of Time to Get Your Christmas Tree and This One Is Just $86

7.5 ft Lighted Christmas Pine Tree Graphic : Sheilah Villari

7.5 ft Lighted Christmas Pine Tree | $86 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 7.5 ft l ighted Christmas t ree is 22 % off and needs a good home just clip the coupon for the savings.

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 550 perfectly placed lights on this one. These trees actually do feel authentic and definitely look real. It’s a pretty full tree and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If you’re ready for the holidays to be here then hop on this sale.

This will ship for free and guaranteed to arrive well before the big for you to enjoy.