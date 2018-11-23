Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re building a gaming PC from scratch, buying one pre-made, or just want some new accessories for your existing rig, Amazon’s massive PC gaming Black Friday sale has something for you.



Inside, you’ll find several gaming laptops (including some MSIs configured a little differently from the ones we posted last night) and desktops, including a completely tricked out Alienware tower with an RTX 2080 and a liquid-cooled i7 for $1,800, or a nearly-as-impressive CyperPower with an RTX 2070 for $1200.

If you’re building from scratch, you’ll find RAM, SSDs, motherboards, processors, and yes, even an RTX 2070 GPU for under $500.

And of course, everyone can pick up a discounted gaming mouse, headset, keyboard, or even an Elgato Stream Deck in the sale. The HyperX Cloud Alpha is our headset pick of the litter, and the Corsair Dark Core RGB SE gaming mouse with a Qi-charging mouse pad is just too cool to pass up.

