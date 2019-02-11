Graphic: Shep McAllister

I don’t care how old your kids you are, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s one-day Hasbro sale.

On the toy front, the sale includes everything from toddler dolls, to Play-Doh, to Nerf guns, but it’s worth heading over to Amazon to see all of your options.

And the board game selection isn’t bad either. While it definitely emphasizes the classics like Yahtzee, Scrabble, Taboo, and various iterations of Monopoly (Fortnite, anyone?), it also includes Dropmix, which will probably be the best party game you play this year.

Yahtzee

Scrabble Game

Just remember that no matter what you want to buy, these prices will only be available today, or until sold out.

