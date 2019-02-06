Photo: Amazon

Want to channel your inner Alton Brown while you’re out in the backcountry, or just in the parking lot before a football game? Ozark Trail’s camp kitchen includes a tabletop and wind guards with space for a grill or for food prep, a zip-up pantry to hold dry goods, and even a plastic basin and drying rack so you can wash your dishes when you’re done. Get it for $59, down from the usual $79, and spend the $20 you saved on extra provisions.

