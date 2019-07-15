Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Fire TV Stick | $15 | Amazon



Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 | Amazon

Not in the mood to shell out hundreds of dollars for a smart TV when your current TV works fine? No need, the Fire TV Stick has all of your favorite apps like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Go, ESPN, YouTube, and more. Plus, you get a remote you can use to order Alexa to play your favorite shows and movies. Obviously, you can watch any of your Amazon Prime Video content with this device as well. For Prime Day, the Fire TV Stick is $15.



For a little more money, you can swing for the Fire TV Stick 4K if you care about the picture quality of the picture of what you’re streaming. This stick gives you a beautiful picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. For Prime Day, the Fire TV Stick 4K is $25.