There's Never Been a Better Time to Pick Up One of Samsung's MicroSD Cards

Eric Ravenscraft
Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $7 | Amazon
Samsung 64GB MicroSD Card | $11 | Amazon
Samsung 128GB MicroSD Card | $19 | Amazon
Samsung 256GB MicroSD Card | $38 | Amazon
Samsung 512GB MicroSD Card | $78 | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
Samsung makes some of our favorite MicroSD cards and today every capacity in the entire Samsung EVO line is down to its lowest price ever—or within a dollar of it. Every model from 32GB up to 512GB are cheaper than they’ve ever been. If you’ve been looking for a cheap way to upgrade the storage on your Switch or take more photos with your DSLR, there’s a steal here for any budget.

Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.

