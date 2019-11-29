There's Enough Digital Storage For Everyone During This Black Friday Sale

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Memory and Storage Products Gold Box | Amazon
Isn’t it weird how most of our life is just... data now? Well, right now you can find a place to store all of those memories and work stuff with this Amazon Gold Box sale on memory and storage. There’s something from everybody here—microSD cards, rugged external drives, and awesome network-attached drives from companies like SanDisk, Seagate and Kingston.
If you’re shopping for a microSD card for your Switch, you’ve got a lot of options here.
While we’ve included a few highlights, make sure to check out the full posting for all of the deals. And remember, since this is a Gold Box deal, all of these discounts will get deleted by the end of the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement