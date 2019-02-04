Men’s and Women’s Sperry Flash Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The weather’s gone from unbelievably cold to unseasonably warm for most of the country, so there’s never been a better time to shop this Sperry sale for men and women at Nordstrom Rack. Sperry makes plenty of winter-y boots and styles for spring so you’ll be prepared no matter what this wacky weather comes up with next.