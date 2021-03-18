There's a Toy Sale at Amazon Today and It Includes This $4 Pee Pee Minion

Up to 49% Off Toys Image : Amazon

U p to 49% Off Toys | Amazon

If you’re in the market for toys, there’s a big sale happening over at Amazon today. It includes a pretty wide selection, from action figures to Funko Pops and beyond. Perhaps you’ll be interested in grabbing this Wampa Funko for $10. Or perhaps you’d like to grab a cute Super Mario ice playset for $12. Those both sound like fun collectibles. Or, maybe you want this piss Minion.

“ Excuse me, what?”

Yeah you heard me. You can buy this “Despicable Pee” Minion figure for $4. It comes with some sort of chocolate slime mixture that you can put in its body and it will poop it out. Anyways, I quit. I am going to go live the rest of my life on a farm in upstate New York with no internet. I will start growing cucumbers and leading a healthy life. Every weekend, I will drive into the town of Ithaca to set up shop at the local farmer’s market. When my regulars ask me “Did you hear about—” I will cut them off and say “No. No I haven’t.” I will be at peace. Finally.