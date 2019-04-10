Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Today, Amazon decided to dump its toy box out and whatever fell out got a discount. But I’m not complaining, since we’re getting cheaper dinosaurs, a Megazord, sexy Deadpool, sexy beast 90's Chris Jericho and a dump truck all in the same sale.

Funko collectors have a few options here, including characters from IT, two kinds of Groot, and a golden Black Widow.

Advertisement

Just a heads up though, this is a Gold Box, which means these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So pick up your toys and head to the checkout.