If you want to try your hands at smoking some meats, there’s a grill for every budget on sale today.

This $45 Masterbuilt charcoal smoker is cheaper than ever, and a great place to start.

If you want to put your smoking on autopilot, this Traeger is $105 less than usual. It uses wood pellets fed by an auger into a heating element to generate smoke. You just set the precise temperature you want, and the grill will automatically add wood as needed to maintain it.

And finally, if you want to go all out with a heat-retaining ceramic kamado grill, this 188 pound Kamado Joe is down to $696, from its usual $1,049.