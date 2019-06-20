Photo: Amazon

A new Kindle Oasis with adjustable color temperature is out next month, and that means you can score the previous generation model, which is otherwise identical, at a rare discount.

Starting at $200 for 8GB (down from $250), the Oasis is IPX8 waterproof, has physical page turning buttons (an underrated luxury!), the biggest screen of any Kindle, and an adaptive front light built from an array of 25 LEDs, compared to just five on the Kindle Paperwhite. It’s a splurge, sure, but if you love reading on a Kindle, it could be a worthwhile one before this model sells out completely.