I can’t own enough Baggu bags — seriously, I have two of their nylon bags, two leather bucket bags, and a canvas duck bag, and I love them all dearly. No matter what kind of bag you’re in the market for, chances are Baggu makes a highly wearable, very sophisticated version of it that’s built to last, and now, the bag brand is taking 15% off their entire sale section with promo code SALEONSALE. I’m not even going to try to resist this Baggu blowout, and neither should you.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
There's a New Bag For You at This Baggu Sale
I can’t own enough Baggu bags — seriously, I have two of their nylon bags, two leather bucket bags, and a canvas duck bag, and I love them all dearly. No matter what kind of bag you’re in the market for, chances are Baggu makes a highly wearable, very sophisticated version of it that’s built to last, and now, the bag brand is taking 15% off their entire sale section with promo code SALEONSALE. I’m not even going to try to resist this Baggu blowout, and neither should you.