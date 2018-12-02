Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you haven’t crossed all of the handy people in your life off your holiday shopping list, Amazon’s kicking off its 12 Days of Deals event with this one-day sale is full of affordable gift ideas (and a worthwhile splurge or two).



We love this Bosch drill/driver for its compact handle, especially compared to the giant battery bulges present on just about every other cordless drill, and $75 is the cheapest it’s ever been. You can also add a bit set for an extra $25.

A wet/dry vac is just one of those things you should always have in your garage, just in case. And at $60, why wouldn’t you?

Everyone loves laser measures, especially people who watch Better Call Saul. This one’s tiny and affordable.

Your giftee own a bucket? Buy them this thing for $30, which turns the bucket into a standing tool organizer.

These folding knives from CRKT make great stocking stuffers, as long as they’re closed.

And for people you really love, there are some great splurges in here like a router table, a couple of saws, and a high-end Dremel kit.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon before the prices go back to normal tomorrow.