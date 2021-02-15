There's a Buy 3 Get 1 Free Funko Pop Sale Happening Today and It Includes WandaVision Pops

Buy 3, Get 1 Free Funko Pops Image : GameStop

If you’re a Funko collector, you’re probably going to want to see this. GameStop is celebrating President’s Day in the funniest way possible ... by having a buy three get one free Funko Pop sale. Really, nothing screams America like Funko Pops, right? The sale specifically includes all $12 Funkos, which offers a pretty wide range of options from Baby Yoda to Britney Spears. Most importantly , the entire line of WandaVision Funko Pops is on sale, including the black and white figures. If you’ve been meaning to pick that set up, you can grab four for the price of three. If you’re someone who’s always wanted just a few Funkos, but not too many, this sale is a perfect way to get a bunch in one go. Just be careful. Funko collecting is a slippery slope.