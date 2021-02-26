There's a Big Game Sale Happening at Newegg, Which Includes Codes for Xbox and PC Players

Xbox & Windows 10 Game Sale | Newegg
Looking to either fill your Xbox or PC gaming collection? Newegg is currently running a game sale that includes digital codes for Microsoft consoles and Windows 10. While the sale includes the kind of Xbox exclusives you expect to see at this point (you can’t escape Gears 5), there’s also some third-party games in the mix too. For example, you can get Borderlands 3 on Xbox for $18 after applying the promo code EMCESTE57. Windows users can grab Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $15 after using the code EMCESTE56. The best deal in the bunch is Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which is just $11 after the code EMCESTE56. That one will work on both Xbox consoles and Windows. Some of these games are on Xbox Game Pass, but there are a handful here that aren’t, so check it out if you like to game.