There's a Big Game Sale Happening at Newegg, Which Includes Codes for Xbox and PC Players

Looking to either fill your Xbox or PC gaming collection? Newegg is currently running a game sale that includes digital codes for Microsoft consoles and Windows 10 . While the sale includes the kind of Xbox exclusives you expect to see at this point (you can’t escape Gears 5), there’s also some third-party games in the mix too. For example, you can get Borderlands 3 on Xbox for $18 after applying the promo code EMCESTE57. Windows users can grab Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $15 after using the code EMCESTE56. The best deal in the bunch is Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which is just $11 after the code EMCESTE56. That one will work on both Xbox consoles and Windows. Some of these games are on Xbox Game Pass, but there are a handful here that aren’t, so check it out if you like to game.

