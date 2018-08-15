Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s still a lot of sun to soak up this summer, so if you’re running low on sunscreen, or if you’re still squeezing that bottle that expired two years ago, this Amazon coupon is a great chance to save. Several Neutrogena varieties are $3 off at checkout, with Prime shipping. Prices before the coupon start at just over $6, so this is a serious deal...I never joke about proper sun protection.