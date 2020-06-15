It's all consuming.
There Are Over 600 Products up to 75% off in SkinStore's Massive Summer Sale

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSkinStore
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Up to 75% Off Summer Sale Items | SkinStore

There are 680 products discounted up to 75% now in SkinStore’s massive summer sale. The brands and items run vast so you’re sure to find just what you need for fun in the sun or to carry you into fall.

If you were one of the many to dye your hair in quarantine and are still doing so without professional assistance a good color shampoo should be in your routine. This Color Extend Magnetics Shampoo from Redken ($17) gives your locks a little more longevity and you’ll get 50% off. Anytime you see Sunday Riley on sale take note. If you suffer from oily/combo skin like I do this Mattifying Melting Water-Gel Toner ($44) is a treasure and it’s $10 off. The cleansing fluid balances your skin out while cutting grime and oil in your pores. Kevyn Aucoin’s Molten Lip Gloss ($18) is in my rotation of favorites. I usually put on the cyber opal (clear/white) before I head out on a run just to give my lips a little moisture and protection. There are plenty of sunscreens, shaving creams, and lotions in this sale too, just give yourself time to poke around for what you need.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

