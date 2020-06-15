There Are Over 600 Products up to 75% off in SkinStore's Massive Summer Sale

Up to 75% Off Summer Sale Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Up to 75% Off Summer Sale Items | SkinStore



There are 680 products discounted up to 75% now in SkinStore’s massive summer sale. The brands and items run vast so you’re sure to find just what you need for fun in the sun or to carry you into fall.

Advertisement

If you were one of the many to dye your hair in quarantine and are still doing so without professional assistance a good color shampoo should be in your routine. This Color Extend Magnetics Shampoo from Redken ($17) gives your locks a little more longevity and you’ll get 50% off. Anytime you see Sunday Riley on sale take note. If you suffer from oily/combo skin like I do this Mattifying Melting Water-Gel Toner ($44) is a treasure and it’s $10 off. The cleansing fluid balances your skin out while cutting grime and oil in your pores. Kevyn Aucoin’s Molten Lip Gloss ($18) is in my rotation of favorites. I usually put on the cyber opal (clear/white) before I head out on a run just to give my lips a little moisture and protection. There are p lenty of sunscreens , shaving creams , and lotions in this sale too, just give your self time to poke around for what you need.

Free shipping on orders over $49.