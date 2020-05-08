There Are Just Two Days Left to Get 20% off P.volve's Fitness Classes and Equipment

20% off $75 Orders | P.volve



With gyms still closed in most places and no real plans for opening just yet most of us are still working out at home. P.v olve brings a trainer digitally right to your starting at about $20 a month. For the next two days get 20% off any order of $75 or more and build out a kit and get all the gear your need to burn your quarantine snacks off.

The 20% discount can be applied to the six month and yearly subscription with $20-$35 in savings. The month to month does not qualify unless you grab the equipment you might need too like a mat, bands, or weights.

There is a 14-day free trial to see if P.volve is for you but this sale ends May 10.

