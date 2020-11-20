There Ain't No Party Like a Sony First-Party Because Sony First-Party Games Are on Sale at Amazon

Sony First-Party Game Sale Image : Sony

Sony First-Party Game Sale | Amazon



Amazon is running a huge sale on first-party Sony games and everyone is invited. Ghost of Tsushima is here for $4 0 and it brought chips. The Last of Us Part II is sulking in the corner pretending to have a bad time, but it’s $30. God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, both available for $10, have been flirting all night and we all know where that’s going. There’s plenty of other classics here too, just living their best life at a reduced price . Look, it’s been a rough year and everyone just needs to blow off some steam right now, so this end of the year bash is a perfect send-off for PlayStation 4 owners who just want to party with some big exclusives they missed over the years.

