The Xbox Series X Version of Devil May Cry V: Special Edition is Down to $34 and That's a SSS Deal

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Devil May Cry V: Special Edition (XSX) | $34 | Amazon
Screenshot: Capcom
We’ve been talking about a lot of games over the past month, but there’s one that got a little lost in all the next-gen hype. Devil May Cry V: Special Edition may honestly be the best console launch game we saw this November, Demon’s Souls be damned. The expanded version of 2019's excellent action game, which features a motorcycle sword and a magical cowboy hat, improves on the original by adding Vergil as a playable character and optimizing it for new consoles. If you missed out on it and are looking for something to play on your Xbox Series X, you can grab it for $34 on Amazon (the PlayStation 5 version is still full price at the moment).

