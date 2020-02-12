It's all consuming.
The Xbox One S Digital Edition Is Down to $140

Xbox One S Digital Edition Console | $140 | eBay

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $140 on eBay. This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $20 more. Unfortunately, I don’t think comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale like the other One S consoles. So this would make a great secondary Xbox for your home, or if you’re okay with starting fresh.

