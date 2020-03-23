It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Is Currently Cheaper Than It Was on Black Friday

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsebay dealsXbox Onexbox one dealsxbox deals
1.2K
Save
Xbox One S Digital Edition Console | $140 | eBay
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Xbox One S Digital Edition Console | $140 | eBay

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $140 on eBay. This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $50-$100 more. It comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.

Advertisement

Of course, the big downside to this particular system is it’s digital only. This restricts your flexibility when it comes to buying games. But for some people, all-digital is the way to go. I, for one, don’t want to have empty plastic cases taking up space in my apartment.

For what it’s worth, this particular console is selling for $36 more on Amazon.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Five Inexpensive Add-Ons to Power Up Your Home-Built PC

Stack a Couple of Discounts to Pick Up These Truly Wireless Earbuds for Just $27

Forget Animal Crossing, Take Over Entire Kingdoms With Civilization VI, Now $15 for the Nintendo Switch

I Work From Home and These Three Habits Give Me Structure