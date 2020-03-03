It's all consuming.
The Xbox One S Digital Edition Is Back Down To Its Black Friday Price

Tercius
Xbox One S Digital Edition Console | $159 | Walmart | Add to cart to see the price | Also available at Amazon
Best Gaming Deals
The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $159 at Walmart . This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $50-$100 more. It comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.

Of course, the big downside to this particular system is it’s digital only. This restricts your flexibility when it comes to buying games. But for some people, all-digital is the way to go. I, for one, don’t want to have empty plastic cases taking up space in my apartment.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

