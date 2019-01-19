Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $115 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock (and Amazon has not for the last few weeks), it frequently costs $140+, and eBay resellers will charge you even more, so this is a major discount we’re talking about here.

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.