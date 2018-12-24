Graphic: Shep McAllister

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $118 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock, it usually costs $140+, and eBay resellers will charge you even more, so this is a major discount we’re talking about here.

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.